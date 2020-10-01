FCPS teachers’ working hours are now established

FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — This new deal ensures that Frederick County Public School teachers are provided all of the resources they need during the pandemic.

This agreetment between FCPS, the Frederick County Teachers Association, and the Frederick County Board of Education will guarantee teachers work a set number of hours and receive needed technology and personal protective equipment.

This Memorandum of Understanding will help solve obstacles some teachers face such as working longer hours and not having camera capabilities on their devices.

Frederick County Public schools currently continues to operate in virtual mode with some in-person learning and dirks says it’s important to work out logistics before rushing into expanding in person learning.