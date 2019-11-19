FCPS superintendent holds public discussion with parents and teachers

FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — The superintendent for Frederick County Public Schools (FCPS) invited the public to voice their concerns at an open meeting Monday.

The PTA hosts about three public discussions with the superintendent every school year, and Monday’s discussion included topics such as the shortage of substitute teachers, the practice of not giving primary school students homework and the communication efforts between schools and parents.

“The concern tonight about — should we have no homework at the elementary school, should we be more consistent — that’s something I’ll take back to our cabinet and we can talk there,” said Dr. Terry Alban.

Conversations are also scheduled for February 18 at Walkersville Middle School and May 11 at Middletown Middle School.