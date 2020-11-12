FCPS students will return to school with a hybrid model in January

FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — Frederick County Public Schools Board of Education voted for students to return to school in a hybrid model on January 28, 2021.

This would mean that half of those students that choose to go back to school would be in one co-hort and the other half would be in another.

There also is still a full virtual option for students who do not wish to come back and FCPS anticipates for that to be about 25-30 percent of students.

This means there will be about 75 percent of students who are returning to in-person learning for 2 days a week.

For more information on the full reopening plan, visit their website.