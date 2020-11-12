FCPS students will return to school with a hybrid model in January

I-270

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — Frederick County Public Schools Board of Education voted for students to return to school in a hybrid model on January 28, 2021.

This would mean that half of those students that choose to go back to school would be in one co-hort and the other half would be in another.

There also is still a full virtual option for students who do not wish to come back and FCPS anticipates for that to be about 25-30 percent of students.

This means there will be about 75 percent of students who are returning to in-person learning for 2 days a week.

For more information on the full reopening plan, visit their website.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local News Headlines

Stay Connected

Events

Don't Miss

More Local News

Trending Stories