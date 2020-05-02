FCPS stadium scoreboards highlight the Class of 2020

Middletown, Md. (WVDM) — On Friday, Frederick County Public Schools (FCPS) featured a special message to seniors and athletes for 20 minutes to recognize the graduating Class of 2020.

FCPS High School scoreboards displayed the following time was 2020 to symbolize the graduating class.

The score had Home 20 and Visitors 19 to symbolize the class of 2020 defeating COVID-19 during the fourth quarter.

School officials wanted to boost the spirits for all FCPS seniors and student-athletes.

