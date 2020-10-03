FCPS recognized for financial transparency

FREDERICK COUNTY Md. (WDVM) — Frederick County Public Schools has once again earned the certificate of achievement for excellence in financial reporting.

The national award recognized the school system`s comprehensive annual financial report for fiscal year 2019. This honor represents FCPS managing their budget responsibly and transparently, as well as spending tax dollar appropriately.

FCPS takes pride in their budget’s responsibility and transparency, and also the leadership that chief financial officer Leslie Pellegrino provides.

For more information on Frederick County School District’s Budget, visit their website.