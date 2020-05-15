FCPS plans virtual ceremonies to honor the class of 2020

FREDERICK, Md. (WDVM) — Frederick County Public Schools has unveiled it’s 2020 graduation plans.The school system has announced plans for virtual graduation ceremonies throughout the week of June 8-13.

The Maryland State Superintendent stated in Governor Hogan’s Wednesday, May 6 press conference that all graduation ceremonies must comply with the Governor’s Executive Orders. Right now, that means FCPS cannot support a gathering of more than 10 people, even outdoors.

Even as Maryland moves into Phase 1 of the Governor’s Road to Recovery plan, and though the Governor has eased some of the restrictions, it remains uncertain whether FCPS would be able to gather in group sizes large enough to have a celebration this summer similar to our traditional graduations. This uncertainty has affected the school system’s ability to finalize a plan that would allow students, families and community members to join together in celebration of 2020 graduates.

The ceremonies will be streamed via YouTube, Twitter and Facebook and scheduled to air over FCPS TV so that graduates, families and the community can share in the celebration.