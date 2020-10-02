FCPS is accepting nominations for Veteran in Education Service Award

FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — Frederick County Public Schools seeks nominations for the Veteran in Education Service Award to honor an FCPS employee who has served our nation in the armed forces and provided exemplary service to FCPS and the community.

Any community member, FCPS student, former student, student parents, or FCPS employee may nominate an induvial. The recipient of the award will receive Board of Education recognition and will be honored in the school system’s Veterans Day celebrations.



The deadline for nominations is Friday, October 16, 2020. The application is online at their website.