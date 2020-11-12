FCPS hosting a “Become an Educator Night” for aspiring teachers

FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — Frederick County Public Schools (FCPS) will be hosting an event called, “Become an Educator Night” for people who want to become a Maryland certified teacher.

You will also have the chance to visit with colleges that offer teaching programs and courses to learn about the different options you have to become an educator. Additionally, FCPS’s hiring staff will be in attendance to provide information about the district.

The event will be held virtually from 5pm to 7pm. For more information, visit their website.