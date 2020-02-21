FCPS holds an informational meeting at Sabillasville Elementary

SABILLASVILLE, Md. (WDVM) — Concerned parents and residents filled Sabillasville Elementary on Thursday night to talk about the future of the school.

The Frederick County Board of Education had previously considered possibly closing the 5-star Sabillasville Elementary School due to low enrollment. Frederick County Public School Superintendent Dr. Terry Alban, says there are a lot of factors to consider. While it is a top-performing school, it has a low enrollment of only 74 students.

The school board is trying to use Policy 200 as a guideline to help navigate this discussion. The policy weighs a few factors:

Student Enrollment Trends Age/condition of School Buildings Transportation Educational Programs Racial Composition and levels of poverty of student body Financial considerations Student relocation Impact on the community in the geographic attendance area for both the proposed closing school and schools impacted by relocating students Any other factors the Board deems relevant to rendering its decision

However, some parents don’t think that’s a good enough reason to close it. They say the environment at the school is one of a kind.

“All the children that leave these smaller schools in this area end up at Thurmont Middle and Catoctin High, well adjusted, with high respect for authority, discipline,” said parent Kim Midgley. “They’ve learned a lot, they carry it with them all their lives. I’ve seen it with my own children.”

The Board of Education will hold a vote on March 25to determine the future of Sabillasville Elementary School.