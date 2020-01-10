FCPS holds 30th annual Martin Luther King Jr. celebration

FREDERICK, Md. (WDVM) — “I have a dream.” No matter whether they sang it or played it the message remained the same.

Students and their families filled the Thomas High School auditorium on Thursday night at the came together for the 30th annual Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. celebration. This year’s motto, From the past, we create our future.

King gave his famous I Have a Dream speech decades ago and now, more than half a century later, his dream is a reality, and the Frederick County Public School system is a clear indicator of that.

“We have a diverse student body of over 44,000 students and their families,” said FCPS Superintendent Dr. Theresa Alban. “The cultural heritage of each member of the FCPS family brings to our school system enriches us all and our community.”

More than 60 students from all grade levels were named King Award winners, for they truly embodied him. School officials say, while we have made progress, we still have things to learn.

“We need to understand and value of diversity in the community and the diversity within ourselves daily, ” said Dr. Eric Louers-Phillips.”If it’s just a surface celebration, we’re not getting to the depth and the critical issues that we need to be addressing.”

One thing the community can agree on is that children are the future. They’re the next generation of leaders, remember the past and looking towards the future, now it’s their time to shine.

