FCPS expands WiFi services to school parking lots

FREDERICK, Md (WDVM) – Frederick County Public Schools in Maryland are rolling out a new service for their students and staff to help them access the internet.

27 frederick county public school parking lots will now have WiFi services accessible through a student or staff member’s login credentials.

FCPS Director of Technology Infrastructure Edward Gardner says this service will help fill the gaps of technology access for students during the pandemic.

“We recognized that even though we were able to get about a thousand WiFi hotspots and distribute those to students, there were still some students and staff that we just couldn’t get to get to,” Gardner said. “So we wanted to increase their ability to access the learning resources that we were making available.”

Gardner says FCPS gave out laptops and WiFi hotspots to students back in March, but this is another way help students stay connected to their studies during this time.

Schools offering this service are Brunswick Middle, Catoctin High, Deer Crossing Elementary, Emmitsburg Elementary, Frederick High, Gov. Thomas Johnson High, Green Valley Elementary, Hillcrest Elementary, Lewistown Elementary, Liberty Elementary, Middletown High, Middletown Middle, Myersville Elementary, New Market Middle, New Midway Elementary, Sabillasville Elementary, Spring Ridge Elementary, Tuscarora High, Twin Ridge Elementary, Valley Elementary, Walkersville Elementary, Waverley Elementary, Whittier Elementary, Windsor Knolls Middle, Wolfsville Elementary, Woodsboro Elementary and Yellow Springs Elementary.