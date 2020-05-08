FCPS Career and Technology Center’s biomedical sciences program earns national recognition

FREDERICK, Md. (WDVM) — Congratulations are in order for a local school: Frederick County Public Schools Career and Technology Centers just received national recognition.

The Career and Technology Center’s biomedical sciences program is one of 143 high schools that have been honored nationwide as a Project Lead the Way Distinguished School. The biomedical sciences program introduces high school students to medicine and human body systems, as well as the wide array of biomedical science careers. Throughout the program, students take on the same real-world challenges as biomedical science professionals, preparing them for careers in medical and health-related fields.

In a statement from a press release, CTC Principal, Michael Concepcion said, “There is no such thing as a high performing program without great students and an outstanding teacher. We are extremely proud of Ms. Claudine Marcum and her students for their dedication and commitment to excellence. I’m so glad they’re being recognized for their collective accomplishment.”

PLTW Distinguished School recognition honors schools committed to increasing student access, engagement and achievement. To qualify for the designation, the CTC met the following criteria: