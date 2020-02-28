FCPS Board of Education votes to keep Sabillasville Elementary School open

FREDERICK, Md. (WDVM) — Some good news for residents in Sabillasville. Sabilliasville Elementary School will remain open.

On Wednesday night, the Frederick County Public Schools Board of Education voted to keep the school’s doors open through the 2020-2021 school year. After hearing the superintendent’s report and public feedback, many board members felt that they needed more time to make a fair and balanced decision.

“The decision made by president Brad Young was in the best interest of all parties,” said Executive Director of Public Affairs for FCPS, Daryl Boffman. “With the requirements from the state, we would’ve had to make a decision by April 30, if we were going to close the school for the next school year and it puts them in quite a crunch to try and get the final details.”

Boffman says the superintendent has to deal with the facts. Dr. Alban has 44,000 students that she has to make the best decisions for. Her reports raise concerns about the maintenance of the facility, the enrollment numbers, and the financial impact of trying to maintain a school of that size.

Board members have discussed working with the county government to find a use for the facility in the event that they decide to close the school. The board hopes to reach a decision by December 2020.

Right now the board is looking at what the cost impact may be and other factors that come with leaving the school open. They say they will still work to find other options and plans for the school facility, but as of now, the school will continue to carry on as usual.

