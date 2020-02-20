FCPS, Board of Education to discuss use of controversial artifacts in classrooms

FREDERICK, Md. (WDVM) — Frederick County Public Schools and the county Board of Education are taking further action following an incident involving a Nazi flag seen through a high school history classroom window.

According to a spokesman for the school system, the flag was part of a permanent display that featured all flags of the countries involved in World War II.

All artifacts containing the Nazi symbol have been removed from the Governor Thomas Johnson High School classroom.

The board of education is set to re-examine how controversial artifacts are used as teaching props.

“The board would want to talk about whether or not we need to look and have in place a policy that deals with artifacts that are being used in classrooms and their appropriate use,” said president for the Frederick County Board of Education, Brad Young.

The board of education is expected to discuss the matter in an upcoming meeting.