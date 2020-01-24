FCHD releases 2nd quarter Alcohol and Tobacco Merchant Sales compliance checks

FREDERICK, Md. (WDVM) — The Frederick County Department of Health recently released its second-quarter alcohol and tobacco merchant sales compliance checks.

From October to December of 2019, of the 90 businesses that were checked, 80 were found to be in compliance. That’s an overall compliance rate of 89%.

Merchant compliance checks are random and conducted multiple times throughout the year. Officials say they are important because they protect our youth.

“By reducing youth access to alcohol and tobacco products, we can prevent the harm associated with the use of the products,” said prevention program administrator Todd Crum.

Violations for non-compliance could result in a civil or criminal citation or a referral to an administrative board for review.

To see the full list, click here.