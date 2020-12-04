FCC Culinary Students prepare meals for soup kitchen and healthcare workers

FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — Frederick Community College Culinary students are doing their part and preparing meals for a local soup kitchen and also for healthcare workers at Frederick Health Hospital.

The FCC Hospitality, Culinary, and Tourism Institute (HCTI) students have been offering public to-go dinners every Thursday, and for their last week, they decided to give back instead.

The purpose is to uphold their responsibility as professionals to address issues such as food waste and food insecurity.