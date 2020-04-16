Fatal pedestrian motor vehicle accident in Frederick County

FREDERICK, Md. (WDVM) — The Maryland State Police Frederick Barack are investigating a fatal pedestrian motor vehicle accident on Thursday.

Officials say the crash included a Freightliner truck tractor hauling two trailers, and an unidentified pedestrian. The initial investigation determined that the pedestrian was walking in the area of I-270 prior to Route 80. For unknown reasons, the pedestrian entered lane 2 of northbound I-270. The Freightliner was unable to stop and struck the pedestrian.

According to officials, the pedestrian was pronounced deceased at the scene by medical personnel. The victim is only identified at this time as a white male.

Assistance was provided by the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office, Frederick County Department of Fire Rescue, and Maryland State Highway Administration / CHART. All lanes are open at this time.

Troopers will be completing the crash reconstruction investigation. Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact the Frederick Barrack Duty Officer at 301-600-4150.

This is a developing story and will be updated.