Fatal early morning crash on I-70

FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — A person is dead after a crash on I-70 East near Harmony Rd.

Maryland State Police report that around 2:00 Tuesday morning, a car drove off the road, down a hill and stopped in Little Catoctin Creek. The driver was trapped and the car caught fire.

Police have not yet identified the driver, but believe they were from out of state.

Troopers continue to investigate and ask anyone who witnessed the crash to contact the Frederick Barrack of the Maryland State Police.

