Family Violence Prevention campaign answers calls for help

ROCKVILLE, Md. (WDVM) — Montgomery County launched its “Family Violence Prevention Campaign” nearly three weeks ago, and county officials say it’s working.

County officials expressed increasing concern for for individuals who may be in might be in violent circumstances while quarantined at home. Officials say since the campaign launched, there’s been an increase in calls for help and an uptick in hits to the family justice center website. These resources may be the only way to seek help.

“The person who is being victimized bay lack the typical outlets they would have , for example seeing a friend, being able to make a phone call without being monitored,” said Debbie Feinstein. “For kids who are facing child abuse, that trusted teacher. They’re not necessarily seeing these individuals right now given the isolation, and that makes things incredibly dangerous.” 23 “

While domestic violence related calls for help have gone up, officials say child abuse reports have declined, and elder abuse calls have increased by 30% during the COVID-19 shutdown

