Family dog is put down after biting young boy

FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — A family dog was euthanized after attacking a young boy in Frederick County.

Animal Control officers were called to the 8300 block of Water Street Road on Friday evening after the boy had tried to put two family dogs inside a chain-link pen.

Officers say that’s when one of the dogs became aggressive and bit the boy several times.

The family voluntarily surrendered the dog to animal control, where she was later put down.

“The number of bites reported are on the increase. Right now, we probably average about 70-75 animal bites per month. Most of those are not euthanized. On occasion, when we have a situation like this and the owner feels that there’s a safety risk, they do make that decision,” explained Sgt. David Luckenbaugh with Frederick County Animal Control.

Frederick county fire and rescue reports that the boy was flown out by helicopter to a local hospital for non-life threatening injuries.