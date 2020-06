There were no injuries reported

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — One family in Montgomery County, Maryland has been displaced after Monday’s storms.

First responders responded to the 13400 block of Haddonfield Drive where the house was struck by lighting.

According to the Montgomery County Fire and Rescue PIO, Pete Piringer, there were people in the home, but they were able to get out.

There were no injuries reported. Damages are estimated to cost around $400k.