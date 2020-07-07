Families who have lost loved ones to Montgomery County Police speak out

The ACLU of Maryland (Montgomery County Chapter) started a petition calling for the case involving White to reopen

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — Several Montgomery County families and local organizations are calling on the county and state leaders for real change when it comes to policing.

Families and members of the Montgomery County community whose loved ones were killed by police stood outside the Montgomery County Police Department’s third district station, asking the county council, the county executive, and state leaders for real change in policing.

“It is in Silver Spring that four Black men have been murdered in the past 15 years by the police,” said Tiffany Kelly with the Silver Spring Justice Coalition. “Two of them in the last two years.”

Kelly said the coalition is demanding change in the county including defunding the police, removing resource officers from schools, non-police-staffed mobile crisis units, and restricting the use of force.

“We can not wait,” said Kelly. ‘We do not need more task forces. We need an immediate vision and an immediate harm reduction.

The attorney for the family of Robert White, Issa Al-Aweel, spoke for the first time. White was killed by an officer in 2018.

“He was a person,” said A-weel. “He was a human being. A community member… We as a community member lost a life.”

A petition started by the ACLU of Maryland, the Montgomery County Chapter, is calling for the case involving White to reopen.

