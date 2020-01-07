Closings and Delays
There are currently 15 active closings. Click for more details.

Fairland shooting becomes homicide investigation after Christmas Day death

I-270

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Video above from Dec. 23, 2019 coverage of the shooting.

FAIRLAND, Md. (WDVM) — A Gaithersburg man died after he was shot on December 22 in Fairland, turning his case into a homicide investigation, the Montgomery County Police Department said Tuesday. The victim died on Christmas Day.

Police have not announced any suspects, but identified the victim as Joseph Lee Davis, 28 of the 900 block of Copper Road. Police found Davis suffering from a gunshot wound in the 2000 block of Treetop Lane after multiple calls reported the sound of shots fired around 6:25 p.m. in December.

Davis was taken to the hospital where he died three days later. Detectives do not believe the shooting was random and are continuing to investigate.

Anyone with information regarding this homicide is asked to call the Major Crimes Division at 240-773-5070.  Callers may remain anonymous.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Maryland
More West Virginia
More I-270
More Virginia
More Pennsylvania

Stay Connected

Events

Don't Miss

More Local News

Trending Stories