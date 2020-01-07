Fairland shooting becomes homicide investigation after Christmas Day death

Video above from Dec. 23, 2019 coverage of the shooting.

FAIRLAND, Md. (WDVM) — A Gaithersburg man died after he was shot on December 22 in Fairland, turning his case into a homicide investigation, the Montgomery County Police Department said Tuesday. The victim died on Christmas Day.

Police have not announced any suspects, but identified the victim as Joseph Lee Davis, 28 of the 900 block of Copper Road. Police found Davis suffering from a gunshot wound in the 2000 block of Treetop Lane after multiple calls reported the sound of shots fired around 6:25 p.m. in December.

Davis was taken to the hospital where he died three days later. Detectives do not believe the shooting was random and are continuing to investigate.

Anyone with information regarding this homicide is asked to call the Major Crimes Division at 240-773-5070. Callers may remain anonymous.