Fair hosts Community Day to spotlight local organizations

The Community Tent will host different organizations throughout the fair week

FREDERICK, Md. (WDVM) — Tuesday marked Community Day at the Great Frederick Fair. Nonprofits and local organizations are getting a spotlight during one of the county’s largest events.

“We try to reach out to the entire community as a whole, get a different group of exhibitors and different messages out to everybody,” said Chris Spangler with the Great Frederick Fair.

Community Day at the tent brings in eight different local not-for-profit organizations and gives them spotlight to share information on around-the-county resources.

These organizations include the county’s 4-H Shooting Sports Group, the Asian American Center of Frederick County and the American Red Cross.

“Even if you don’t know how to get healthcare for your family or maybe you’re dealing with an issue with citizenship, there are supports in place and we want to provide them,” said Tiana Massaquoi with the Asian American Center.

And at the American Red Cross table volunteers were able to sign up more than a dozen citizens for free smoke detector checks.

“It’s our mission to try and get as many smoke detectors into homes as we possibly can. The thought being we’d rather come and install it during the day to install it than come at two o’clock in the morning when you need us there,” said volunteer Leah Fleming.

The tent space is offered for a lower cost than would be required to cash out for an exhibition table during the entire nine-day fair event, which could cost just under a thousand dollars.

“Whereas here in the tent, it’s $100 for a table for the day,” Spangler said.

And vendors here say even one day helps spread their message to the thousands who explore the fairgrounds.

“You get to hit some many different demographics of Frederick. You’ve got younger folks, older folks, people who are new to Frederick here. So you get to have a good cross-section of all of that,” Massaquoi explained.

Local resident Joan Keffer says it’s been a couple of years since her last fair visit. This year she’s leaving with prospects on courses to take at Frederick Community College.

“I learned stuff that I didn’t know that existed within the county,” Keefer said.

The community tent will change daily, which new organizations and events being spotlighted throughout the duration of the fair.