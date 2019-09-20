Fair food lures many in through the gates

Some visitors to the Great Frederick Fair admit their main reasoning for coming: food.

FREDERICK, Md. (WDVM) — While the Great Frederick Fair highlights the county’s sprawling agriculture, some visitors say it’s the fair food that brings them through the gates.

This year’s event boasts over 60 food vendors across the 40 acres of fairgrounds.

Here, you can find everything from fair classics like deep-fried Oreos and corn dogs, to tacos from Taco Trap House, and loaded tater tots from Hometown Harvest Kitchen.

For those with a sweet tooth, there’s the official Frederick ice cream, Monocacy Mud, from South Mountain Creamery, and funnel cakes.

Visitors roaming through the fair say it’s these aromas that lure them in.

“Absolutely the food. that’s the main reason I come in is all the different varieties of food the barbecue, that sort of thing,” admits Sean Green.

“I really like to eat funnel cakes, ice cream and also cotton candy,” said Norah Collier.

The Frederick Fair will host its final day on Saturday.

