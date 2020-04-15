Face coverings required in Frederick County, Maryland by April 16

FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — Following neighboring Montgomery County’s lead, Frederick County, Maryland is requiring face coverings on people leaving their homes for essentials, and the employees at essential retail businesses.

The county health order is effective Thursday, April 16. Frederick County is requiring businesses to either provide the coverings for their employees or make provisions for employees to obtain them.

“Face coverings are one more way we can help to protect each other. When people wear a cloth face

covering when working or shopping in public, they are helping to contain droplets they may be

breathing out, which reduces the risk for the people around them,” said Dr. Barbara Brookmyer, Frederick County Health Officer.

The county adds, masks are not recommended for children under the age of 2, or for people who have trouble breathing. The county also advises against using up N95 masks, which are in demand for health care workers.

Other requirements for essential retail establishments include:

Appropriate signage and markings to reinforce social distancing and spacing must be displayed.

Businesses who use shared equipment, such as baskets or hand carts, must provide sanitation equipment, such as handwipes or alcohol swabs, for individual use.

The installation of physical barriers (e.g. Plexiglas, plastic wrap) between cashiers and customers is encouraged where possible.

The businesses must also stock its clean restrooms with soap and sanitizer, and allow employees time to wash their hands every 30 minutes.