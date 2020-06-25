F.O.O.D: Frederick Organizations Optimizing Distribution program helps community

FREDERICK, Md. (WDVM) — Food. It’s a basic necessity, yet so many individuals don’t know where their next meal is coming from. Organizations like the Frederick Rescue Mission are always there to provide meals.

“There’s no reason anyone in Frederick should ever go hungry,” said Arnold Farlow, executive director of the Frederick Rescue Mission. “With the generosity and resources we have in our community, there just needs to be an effective way to get those resources who need it, and this is what makes it possible.”

On Thursday, the Frederick Rescue Mission and the Ausherman Family Foundation launched F.O.O.D, Frederick Organizations Optimizing Distribution program. This program will help facilitate food distribution to those in need throughout Frederick County.

The Ausherman Family Foundation in addition to other local charitable organizations coordinated giving money to the rescue mission and all the food banks throughout the county. Each organization will received up to $5,000 so they can continue to be the light and a constant assurance, for those who need it.

