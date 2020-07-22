Extreme heat causes changes to coronavirus testing sites

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — As Montgomery County continues to ramp up for more COVID-19 testing sites, the heat is making things a bit more difficult.

The county announced changes to its free coronavirus testing sites this week. Officials say because of the extreme heat, some of the normally scheduled testing times and places may change. Changes will go from the drive-thru Vehicle Emissions Inspection Testing site to walk-up testing at the White Oak Community Recreation Center, Thursday from 8 to noon.

Another site is being moved from Silver Spring to the Wheaton Library and Community Recreation Center, Wednesday and Friday, July 22nd and 24th. For more information, click here.

