Exploring the Rural Roads Program in Frederick County

FREDERICK, Md. (WDVM) — County Executive Jan Gardner recently announced plans to refresh the county’s Rural Roads Program.

On Monday she held a roundtable discussion to talk about how best to reshape the program. It’s been nearly 20 years since the program was started and since then, nearly 80 miles of roadways have been addressed in the plan.

“Our rural roads offer outstanding views of rolling farmland and natural features, and they provide access to our historic resources,” said Executive Gardner. “I want to focus on these hidden gems and what we can do to enhance their appeal while ensuring safe travel for local residents and visitors alike.”

Revitalizing the program also plays into the County Executives initiatives to preserve Frederick County’s history and environment.