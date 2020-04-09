Experts warn of COVID-19 stimulus check scams

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — Local consumer protection experts say scammers tend to take advantage of people during uncertain times, and the COVID-19 crisis is no different.

Eric Friedman, director of Montgomery County’s Office of Consumer Protection, has a useful tip for those looking to make sure they don’t fall victim to scams.

“We’ve been told to wash our hands for a least 20 seconds to help stop the spread of the virus, but a good rule of thumb is to stop and think for 20 seconds before clicking on links from unfamiliar senders. Use your best judgement,” he said.

Friedman is also concerned about scams related to fake economic stimulus checks or phony communications that appear to come from the federal government.

“People need to keep in mind that the federal government is not going to call you. The government isn’t going to email us regarding these checks. Anybody who claims they can process these checks for you or get them more quickly if you pay them some money, know those are absolute scams,” he explains.

Montgomery County’s Office of Consumer Protection says even though price gouging has been made illegal during the emergency period, some online sellers will still try to sell items for a higher price.

Sites like Amazon and eBay are cracking down on sellers engaging in price gouging on essential items.

Some phony retailers will advertise miracle products or coronavirus cures, but officials remind us that there are no approved products to cure COVID-19.

Anyone who believes they’ve been a victim of scamming online, over the phone or through mail should contact their local consumer protection office.