Experts say Montgomery County is critical in Maryland’s economic recovery

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — It’s been nearly two months since non-essential businesses closed under Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan’s order.

Businesses, both large and small, are eager to reopen and get employees back to work. Ninety percent of Montgomery County businesses have 50 employees or less.

Local economic development officials say the state of Maryland’s recovery is directly tied to what happens regarding recovery in Montgomery County.

“There’s clear recognition that it’s critical to have Montgomery County be successful in our economic recovery because Montgomery County is 25 percent of our state’s GDP. The state cannot recover without Montgomery County recovering and helping to lead in that effort,” said CEO of the Montgomery County Economic Development Corporation Ben Wu during a webinar with county leaders and business owners Friday.

During the webinar, locals asked about the current state of recovery in the county.

Wu says right now there is no firm number on how many businesses in Montgomery County have closed their doors for good during the COVID-19 crisis.

