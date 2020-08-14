Executive Gardner announces $2 million for child care providers

FREDERICK, Md. (WDVM) — Frederick county executive Jan Gardner held a press conference Thursday morning to announce a grant program, offering $2 million towards helping licensed child care providers.

The funds will be eligible for providers in good standing with the Department of Education, and they must agree to remain open for at least four months after receiving grant funds.

Executive Gardner said child care is key in opening the economy and supporting families

“Eligible family child care providers could receive a $4,100 grant, centers with up to 59 children could receive a $5,100 grant, and larger centers, those with 60 or more children could receive a $6,800,” Gardner said. “Grant funds are to be used to cover expenses related to COVID-19 and specifically with a focus on the cleaning and disinfection expenses.”

Eligible providers will be contacted directly by the Director of the Child Care Choices Program and applications will be accepted from Monday, August 17th, through Monday, August 24.