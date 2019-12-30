Ex-pediatrician Torres held without bond on 98 counts of sex crime charges

FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — Former Frederick, Maryland pediatrician Ernesto Cesar Torres will be held without bond on 98 counts of sex crime charges, Judge Theresa Adams ruled during a Circuit Court bond review on Monday afternoon.

Torres is currently serving a one year sentence for a fourth degree sex offense, which he was sentenced to last week on Dec. 23. This came after an 18-year-old life-long patient of Torres reported being sexually assaulted by him during an appointment in April this year regarding anxiety medication.

According to the State’s Attorney for Frederick County, Maryland, the 98 counts relate to allegations from 19 other victims, who were all minors at the time of the alleged offenses. Torres lost his license after the initial indictment. He had his practice at Thomas Johnson Drive in Fredrick since 1979.