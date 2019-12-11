Ex-marketing executive from Silver Spring gets prison for $855K fraud plot

(AP) — A Silver Spring, Maryland woman has been sentenced to more than three years in prison for stealing hundreds of thousands of dollars from an airline and a hospitality company that each employed her as a marketing executive.

Federal prosecutors say U.S. District Judge Peter Messitte also on Tuesday sentenced 47-year-old Rebecca Jelfo to three years of supervised release after her 41-month prison term.

A court filing says Jelfo used false and inflated invoices from vendors for marketing services or products to defraud her former employers out of more than $855,000. Jelfo pleaded guilty in September to one count of wire fraud.