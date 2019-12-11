Ex-marketing executive from Silver Spring gets prison for $855K fraud plot

I-270

by: Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

(AP) — A Silver Spring, Maryland woman has been sentenced to more than three years in prison for stealing hundreds of thousands of dollars from an airline and a hospitality company that each employed her as a marketing executive.

Federal prosecutors say U.S. District Judge Peter Messitte also on Tuesday sentenced 47-year-old Rebecca Jelfo to three years of supervised release after her 41-month prison term.

A court filing says Jelfo used false and inflated invoices from vendors for marketing services or products to defraud her former employers out of more than $855,000. Jelfo pleaded guilty in September to one count of wire fraud.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Maryland
More West Virginia
More I-270
More Virginia
More Pennsylvania

Stay Connected

Events

Don't Miss

More Local News