Ex-high school coach to spend 6 days in jail on child pornography charges

GAITHERSBURG, Md. (WDVM) — A former Montgomery County high school assistant wrestling coach will spend six days in jail on child pornography charges.
Dake Williams, 28, was an assistant wrestling coach at Quince Orchard High School in Gaithersburg, Maryland. Maryland State Police arrested Williams back in September after investigators said they found over 1,000 files of images on Williams’s laptop. A Montgomery County Circuit Court judge sentenced Williams to six days in jail and will also receive five years of probation. He was convicted of two counts of possession of child pornography.
