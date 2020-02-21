Ex-high school coach to spend 6 days in jail on child pornography charges

BALTIMORE (AP) — Nearly three years ago, MS-13 gang members lured an 18-year-old man to a park in Wheaton, Maryland before they killed him with machetes and knives, severed his head, ripped out his heart and tossed his dismembered body parts into a freshly dug grave.

On Friday, a federal judge called the March 2017 slaying “truly depraved crime” and sentenced one of the teen's killers to 25 years in prison, 22-year-old Miguel Lopez Abrego.