Ex child care worker sentenced to 6 months for sex abuse

ROCKVILLE, Md. (WDVM) — A Montgomery County child care worker will spend six months in jail for sexually abusing a teenage girl.

Thomas Ridges, 40, was arrested and charged back in September after he inappropriately touched a 16-year-old girl.

A Montgomery County Circuit Court judge sentenced ridges to six months plus probation. Ridges was employed with Montgomery County Public Schools as a coach for the Springbrook High School boys’ basketball team. He also worked at the Horizons Child Care Center in Silver Spring where he met the teenage girl who said, ridges offered her a ride home then began asking the victim to engage in sexual acts with him during the car ride. Ridges told the victim that he purposely touched her when the victim previously believed it was an accident.

Following the sentencing, the Montgomery County State’s attorney’s office released a statement: “This was a sentence within the guidelines. We asked for 18 months. We have to accept the judge’s decision in the matter. At least this defendant is held accountable and will be on the sex offender registry for life,” said Ramon Korionoff.