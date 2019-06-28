Every Friday is declared “R.E.D. Day” in Frederick County

"We will continue to wear red until every last service member is back home."

FREDERICK, Md. (WDVM) — From now on, every Friday the City of Frederick will be decked out in red.

With the help of the American Legion FSK Post 11, Frederick County Executive Jan Gardner declared every Friday as “R.E.D Day” and is encouraging citizens to wear red to show support for service members across the country.

“It’s a show of solidarity to show that we stand with our troops and is supportive of them when they are deployed,” said Gardner. “Sometimes people forget that we have people deployed all around the world doing all kinds of things for the benefit of our country.”

R.E.D. stands for Remember-Everyone-Deployed and is part of the National R.E.D. Fridays movement. Founder Gloria de Paul wanted a way to show service members across the globe that their country has their backs, and will wear red each and every Friday until all troops come home.

Which, is something that Mayor of Frederick Michael O’Connor can wholeheartedly agree with.

“There can never be too much gratitude and I think any time we have an opportunity to say thank you and to recognize the service of people in our community, it’s really important for us to do that,” said O’Connor. “I just think we’re really lucky to be in a great community that understands and represents what community to service our country really means.”

Gardner invites Frederick County to take part in the national movement and said she’s hopeful the service members will know they’re in Frederick County’s thoughts and prayers.

“I think it’s important for the people serving our country to know that members of our country stand with them.” said Gardner. “Freedom isn’t free, and I think every American family has a veteran in their family so we must remember those overseas serving.”