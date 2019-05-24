Environmental groups relieved after Hogan enacts Clean Energy Jobs Act

Environmental groups have been waiting for weeks to see if Maryland Governor, Larry Hogan, would sign the Clean Energy Jobs Act that would increase the state’s renewable electricity standard by 50 percent. On Wednesday, Hogan said he would allow it to take effect without his signature.

Advocates are feeling relieved after Gov. Hogan did not veto the Clean Energy Jobs Act, a historic win for the state.

“ Maryland really stands out in the East Coast region as a leader in clean renewable energy,” said Mike Tidwell, executive director of the Chesapeake Climate Action Network.

The law is expected to bring thousands of jobs and will increase the state’s renewable electricity standard by 2030 with the goal of reaching 100 percent clean power by 2040.

“It reduces greenhouse gas pollution linked to climate change equivalent to taking 1.7 million cars off the road every year, year after year,” said Tidwell.

Gov. Hogan allows the law to go into effect without his signature saying he has “serious concerns.”

In a letter addressed to Senate President, Thomas V. “Mike” Miller,” he said, “Despite its name, the bill is not clean enough, nor smart enough, nor does it create the intended jobs within Maryland .“

Instead, Hogan outlines a “bold energy strategy“ the bill called Clean and Renewable Energy Standard, also known as CARES, would set the goal of 100 percent clean electricity by 2040 and would increase the use of zero- and low-carbon clean and renewable energy sources.

Tidwell said Hogan’s proposed bill has already brought skepticism and concern.

“From an environmental perspective and a consumer perspective, incentivizing new nuclear power really does not make much sense,” said Tidwell.

Hogan said he will introduce his legislation at the beginning of the 2020 legislative session.