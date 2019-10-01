Emmitsburg voters cast their ballots for two open commissioner seats

EMMITSBURG, Md. (WDVM) — Since 2017, local candidates for the yearly elections in Emmitsburg have gone uncontested. This year, four candidates are vying for two open commissioner seats.

The three-year terms for Emmitsburg Council Commissioners Glenn Blanchard and Liz Buckman expire this year. Both set out to reclaim their seats.

“It was a no-brainer to run again because I love my community, these are my neighbors and friends. For the next three years I would like to make the government much more accessible,” Buckman said.

Candidates Frank Davis and TJ Burns also threw their names in for the open commissioner titles.

Davis was born and raised in Emmitsburg. He is currently president of the local fire department and lifetime member.

Burns is originally from Philadelphia but has lived in Emmitsburg for the last 20 years.

For these candidates, top issues included updated infrastructure and creating local jobs.

“We’ve made the town pretty, we’ve done a lot of things to make it look good but we’ve forgotten about the underground stuff — basically water, sewer and fire protection,” Davis explained.

“I think we need to bring businesses back into the community. I think there’s been a time where there used to be a shoe factory behind us, and things of that nature, where people could live and work in the community, and we’re kind of missing that these days,” Burns explained.

A steady stream of voters made their way to ballots throughout the day.

According to election judges, there was a sharp uptick this year in ballots cast compared to the 48 total ballots cast in the 2018 election.

Some voters said they were looking for candidates who can address parking issues and keep Emmitsburg as an evolving small town.

“Parking is one thing. I like the way they’ve done the street and the trees and that kind of thing. Keep it an old time town with new feeling,” said local voter Connie Fisher.

Others said a strong focus should be on forming a better relationship with nearby mount saint mary’s university.

“We have tons of businesses that thrive on the college students and their parents,” voter Amy Myles said, “Having them come here rather than go up to Gettysburg or go down to Frederick and come in here and use the day spa or just the grocery store, simple things like that.”

WDVM will continue coverage of the 2019 election as the final votes are counted at 8 p.m.