Emmitsburg shows off one of its first pieces of public art

The three glass panels feature firefighters from the Independent Hose Company

EMMITSBURG, Md. (WDVM) — A Frederick County, Maryland town has installed one of its first pieces of public art.

Just outside the Frederick County Fire and Rescue Museum in Emmitsburg stands three, nine-foot-tall glass panels.

Together they depict firefighters from the City of Frederick’s Independent Hose Company.

The artwork was created by William Cochran and was dedicated in 1989.

For over two decades it was housed inside the fire company’s building until new owners took over the property two years ago.

After months of labor, the artwork has been planted in its new home just down the road from the National Fire Academy.

“This is the first public art in the town of Emmitsburg so that we can actually have a beautiful public art that is fire service related is just a great, great opportunity for the town of Emmitsburg and for the Frederick County fire service in the heart of the nation’s fire service,” explained president of the Frederick County Fire and Rescue Museum, Chip Jewell.

The Frederick County Fire and Rescue Museum will host a dedication ceremony for the artwork on October 4th.

