Emmitsburg Food Bank relocates

The former Emmitsburg Food Bank location suffered from an aging roof that would let in leaks

EMMITSBURG, Md (WDVM) — The Emmitsburg Food Bank has become a vital center for residents in the community over the last thirty years.

“There’s so many people, not homeless necessarily, but living in poverty,” explained manager for the Emmitsburg Food Bank, Phyllis Kelly.

One of the most important factors in keeping the place running is a sturdy, dependable building to store the loads of canned goods and distribute them to as many as 65 families a month.

The food bank now has that at its new location along South Seton Avenue.

The former location was along East Main Street and Kelly says that over the years, the building’s roof began to let in leaks. Kelly recalls that nearly every time it rained during the Spring, that water came in through in the building.

“By January, there was mold in my area, the storage area, so that’s not healthy. So we just said ‘it’s time to leave,” Kelly said.

A new roof would have cost about $40,000. Kelly said it was relief when the local business owners of Entrepreneur Ventures decided to retire and reached out to the food bank to offer up their building for rent.

“It fell into place; the whole thing fell into place. The Knights of Columbus came and said they’d move all of the things for us, the refrigerator, freezer. Then, Area Glass, who made the shelves for the other food bank, came and said ‘I’m going to move them for you.’ All I had to do was say ‘Yes,’ Kelly recalled.

The new space is larger than the former location. The building is shared with the Catoctin Pregnancy Center that offers counseling, and provides clothing, cribs and more for children.

“The office space is definitely better for both of us. Our area, the floor isn’t quite level so we have to be careful but I think it’s an improvement,” said Kelly.

The Emmitsburg Food Bank and Catoctin Pregnancy Center will host an open house for the new location on Saturday.