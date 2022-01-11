Emergency sewer line repairs underway in Frederick County

Frederick County Executive Jan Gardner announced two new grant opportunities for child care providers and food service vendors.

Officials at the Maryland Department of Environment have been notified.

FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — An emergency sewer line repair is underway Tuesday night as crews were working to perform routine maintenance when the pressurized line ruptured.

According to a press release sent out by the county, the rupture in the 30-inch pipe was discovered after 6:30 p.m. County officials will work through the night to take out the pipe and stop the sewage spill.

The sewage is expected to reach the Monocacy River and then the Potomac River. The amount of sewage that has been escaped is undetermined.

The line impacts residents in the Urbana and Ijamsville area and work is expected to take several hours.

