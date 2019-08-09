Emergency repairs to close down road along Catoctin Mount Park

SABILLASVILLE, Md (WDVM) — The National Park Service will close part of a Sabillasville road that runs alongside Catoctin Mountain Park for emergency repairs.

Foxville Deerfield Road in between the Owens Creek Picnic area and the campground will be closed off to traffic beginning Monday and running through the week.

A detour route is available using Manahan Road.

Officials say recent heavy rainfall has caused the shoulder of the road to deteriorate.

“We going to be putting in some stone, and some other filling materials to kind of fill that in and try to re-establish the drainage so when we continue to get water, it is properly shed away from the road,” explained superintendent for Catoctin Mountain Park, Rick Slade.

Officials say the Owens Creek Picnic area and campgrounds can still be accessed from alternate entrances.