Emergency hearing for teenage suspects in Frederick fair death

FREDERICK, Md. (WDVM) — Frederick County investigators and the County State’s Attorney met Monday morning to discuss the possibility of adding additional charges for the two teenage boys allegedly involved in the death of an older man at the Great Frederick Fair this weekend

State’s Attorney Charlie Smith and investigators from the Sheriff’s Office discussed whether to add charges like involuntary manslaughter or murder charges. A spokesman for Smith said there are additional charges pending.

Investigators said two brothers, one 15 years old and the other 16 years old, attacked a 59-year-old man on Friday around 5:30 p.m. The man who was attacked is identified by authorities as John Weed of Mount Airy, Maryland. According to investigators, the unprovoked attack led to Weed’s death late Saturday afternoon.

Frederick County Sheriff Chuck Jenkins told WDVM the incident was a “savage attack” on Weed while he was at the fair with family.

The two suspects will be at the Frederick County Court House for an emergency hearing at 1:30 p.m. Stay with WDVM for updates.

