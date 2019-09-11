Elderly pedestrian suffers life-threatening injuries from Gaithersburg collision

GAITHERSBURG, Md. (WDVM) — An elderly pedestrian was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries after being struck by a man driving a truck in Gaithersburg.

Gaithersburg Police officers and Fire and Rescue officials responded to the collision Wednesday morning at 10:20, in the area of the LA Fitness gym located at 314 Copley Place.

Police identified the pedestrian as Eleanor Cohen, 78, of Gaithersburg. Preliminary police investigation revealed that the man driving the truck, identified by police as Ricardo Diogo, 40, of Rockville; struck Cogen when she was attempting to cross Copley Place towards Starbucks after leaving LA Fitness. Diogo was trying to turn left onto Copley Place after exiting the Harris Teeter parking lot before he struck her.

The Collision Reconstruction Unit continues to investigate this collision. Anyone with information regarding this collision is asked to contact the Collision Reconstruction Unit at 240-773-6620.