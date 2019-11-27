Eighth grade student outscores most on SAT exam

At 12-years-old, Anderson scored 95-percent better than all SAT takers, including high school students.

FREDERICK, Md. (WDVM) — This year, more than 18,000 students from around the world entered the John Hopkins Center for Talented Youth Talent Search to put their wits to the test.

One local student’s passion for science and math earned him a high score on an exam designed for much older students.

“Coming up through the school, we’ve known Elliot coming. We’ve known of Elliot and his gifts and talents,” explained science teacher, Tammara Peer.

By 9 a.m., 8th grader Elliot Anderson is entering his second school of the day. After taking courses at Governor Thomas Johnson High School, he attends Monocacy Valley Montessori Public Charter for middle school.

“I’ve always been using work a little bit above my grade,” Anderson admits.

In the morning, he takes a probability and statistics course at the high school, an advanced math class that isn’t offered at the middle-school level.

Science teacher at the Monocacy Valley Montessori Public Charter, Peer, says, he looks like your average 12-year-old, but in the classroom he shines.

“[Anderson] starts talking or questioning, it’s more in his questions because you can see the depth of his understanding and the pieces he’s trying to fit together that make you go ‘Alright, he’s got a little bit more going on,’ Peer said.

Anderson was recognized alongside 2,100 students from across the globe at the John Hopkins Center for Talented Youth Grand Ceremony.

These students, in grades two through eight, take the SAT and ACT exams that are designed for high school students ahead of college, and scored in the top 12-percent of all 18,000 students who participated.

At 12 years old, Anderson scored 95-percent better than all SAT takers, including high school students.

He says math and science in particular have become his favorite studies.

“In math, you have to struggle and find your way around the numbers to get a result,” Anderson explained, “For science, it’s really about the way things work. It kind of reveals a lot of hidden parts of the world that you don’t learn about otherwise.”

Though the exam results show he’s a bright kid, Anderson says the experience meant more to him than the score.

“I thought it was fun. I didn’t really think it was anything that was going to prove me as being better than other people, that’s not what it’s really about. It’s just about learning and having fun and that’s what I enjoyed about it,” Anderson said.

Anderson says he’s already thinking about college. He hopes to attend John Hopkins University and study biology.