Economic impact unsure in downtown Frederick

FREDERICK, Md. (WDVM) — It has been over a month since Maryland Governor Larry Hogan (R) closed bars, restaurants, and gyms state-wide. Some businesses in downtown Frederick are reeling from the closures.

For the last 30 years, the Trail House has been located along North Market Street in the historic downtown area.

“We went into full crisis mode,” said owner, Clyde Hicks. Clyde Hicks officially gave his business to his son Drennan and his wife at the beginning of March. They are just one of several family businesses that had to change their business model when the health pandemic hit the Old-line state.

“We went to our vendors. We needed to extend our dating on invoices,” said Clyde. “We went to the bank. We had to pay interest not a full payment on our loans.”

The Hicks family report their sales dropped around 80 percent. They are currently open for phone-orders and delivery. For the last year, they were planning to move sales online. Drennan said they had to move the date up.

“It was another way for us to immediately bring some kind of cash flow,” said Drennan.

The Trail House had to temporarily lay off their staff until now.

“We have applied for everything we could apply for including the Payroll Protect Program that we got this week,” said Clyde. He said that was one of several ways he was able to get his staff back on the payroll.

The Director of Economic Development for the City of Frederick, Richard Griffin, said they don’t have any specific economic impact number yet..but businesses are hurting.

“The sidewalk traffic that we have the visitor that we have coming in are lower before the emergency was called,” said Griffin. “That directly impacts the revenues to our mom and pops shops open downtown.”

Griffin shares that businesses should conserve cash, re-negotiate terms of their leases as well as the cost of goods with vendors.

“My sense is that Frederick is still well-positioned to deliver a strong economic future for small retailers and service providers across the city,” said Griffin.

Griffin said the city is working on a survey with businesses to get more information on what kind of impact this has.

The City of Frederick has taken steps to help businesses during this time including awarding grants and curbside pick up for restaurants.

Governor Hogan announced Friday afternoon that he is laying down the groundwork to reopen, rebuild, and recover in the state.