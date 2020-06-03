Live Now
WV Gov. Justice gives COVID-19 response update

Eary morning fire in Gaithersburg displaces several residents

I-270

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Courtesy: Pete Piringer Twitter

GAITHERSBURG, Md. (WDVM) — The Montgomery County Fire and Rescue arrived to 9701 Fields Rd, Washingtonian Towers in Gaithersburg around 4 a.m.

Courtesy: Pete Piringer Twitter

According to officials, residents of the 27 story apartment building noticed a fire broke out and attempted to put it out. The fire was caused by an electrical power strip and the total damage is an estimated $30,000, officials say.

Officials say, three occupants were displaced, two individuals were injured and transported to a nearby hospital.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

honoring you banner

Stay Connected

Events

Don't Miss

More Local News

Trending Stories