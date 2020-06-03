Eary morning fire in Gaithersburg displaces several residents

GAITHERSBURG, Md. (WDVM) — The Montgomery County Fire and Rescue arrived to 9701 Fields Rd, Washingtonian Towers in Gaithersburg around 4 a.m.

Courtesy: Pete Piringer Twitter

According to officials, residents of the 27 story apartment building noticed a fire broke out and attempted to put it out. The fire was caused by an electrical power strip and the total damage is an estimated $30,000, officials say.

Officials say, three occupants were displaced, two individuals were injured and transported to a nearby hospital.

This is a developing story and will be updated.