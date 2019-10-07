Early morning house fire causes nearly $1 million in damages

Fire officials say one firefighter was injured during the rescue

BETHESDA, Md (WDVM) — An early morning house fire in Bethesda has destroyed a home and injured one firefighter.

According to investigators, an unattended pot on a stove sparked the fire shortly before 3 a.m at a home along the 7600 block of Persimmon Tree Lane.

About 80 firefighters knocked out the flames in about 30 minutes, but response continue for several hours to clear hot spots.

One firefighter suffered heat exhaustion and was transported to a local hospital.

The only person home at the time was able to escape after waking up to the smell of smoke. He rushed to a neighbor’s home where he called 911.

Fire officials say no working fire alarms were found at the home.

“Had there been a smoke alarm on every level of this house, it very likely would have gone off earlier, we would have gotten here when the fire was at a manageable stage and it would have been a different outcome. But, again, I think we’re lucky that this occupant did find the fire, or smoke anyway, got out and called from a neighbor’s house,” said Montgomery County Fire and Rescue spokesman, Pete Piringer.

The injured firefighter is expected to recover for their injuries.

Additional firefighters will return to the neighborhood this evening to conduct fire alarm checks at nearby homes.