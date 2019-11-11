Early morning fire displaces family of 3 in Frederick

FREDERICK, Md (WDVM) — An early morning house fire has displaced a Frederick family on Monday.

Units were called to a single-family home along the 9000 block of Bowling Green Drive in Urbana shortly after 5 a.m. About 40 firefighters tackled flames from the garage which extended to the second floor.

Fire officials say the bulk of the fire was knocked out within an hour. Members of the home were inside when the fire started.

“They were alerted by smoke alarms and called 9-1-1, activating our system. There are two adults and one child displaced from the home. They’re being assisted by the American Red Cross,” explained Deputy Chief Kevin Fox with Frederick County Fire and Rescue.

No word yet on what started the fire. The incident is being investigated by the Frederick County Fire Marshal.