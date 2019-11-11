Early morning fire displaces family of 3 in Frederick

I-270

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FREDERICK, Md (WDVM) — An early morning house fire has displaced a Frederick family on Monday.

Units were called to a single-family home along the 9000 block of Bowling Green Drive in Urbana shortly after 5 a.m. About 40 firefighters tackled flames from the garage which extended to the second floor.

Fire officials say the bulk of the fire was knocked out within an hour. Members of the home were inside when the fire started.

“They were alerted by smoke alarms and called 9-1-1, activating our system. There are two adults and one child displaced from the home. They’re being assisted by the American Red Cross,” explained Deputy Chief Kevin Fox with Frederick County Fire and Rescue.

No word yet on what started the fire. The incident is being investigated by the Frederick County Fire Marshal.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Maryland
More West Virginia
More I-270
More Virginia
More Pennsylvania
Days
Hours
Minutes
Seconds

Stay Connected

Events

Don't Miss

More Local News

Trending Stories